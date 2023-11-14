3 Stacks also discussed the process of making his experimental LP. During the conversation, the 48-year-old rapper, born André Lauren Benjamin, explained that he's written plenty of songs over the years but never felt happy enough to share them.



"That's why New Blue Sun was something that I realized, whoa, I really want people to hear it," he explained. "I really want to share it. That's my only gauge. I have to like it as a person, as an artist myself, because if I don't like it I can't expect nobody else to like it. I can't pretend in that way. That's always been hard for me."



New Blue Sun is the Atlanta native's first official album since OutKast dopped Idlewild in 2006. In 2018, André 3000 released his debut EP Look Ma No Hands featuring two tracks. He's also knocked out a slew of features over the years. The project will arrive a week after he was nominated for several Grammy awards thanks to his verse on Killer Mike's "Engineers & Scientists." Mike's stand-out track off his MICHAEL album is nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. His sixth studio LP is also nominated for Best Rap Album. André was also nominated for an Oscar earlier this year following his contributions to Son Lux's soundtrack to Everything Everywhere All at Once.



Look out for André 3000's long-awaited solo album arriving this Friday. Check out the tracklist below.



New Blue Sun Tracklist



1. I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time

2. The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?

3. That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn't Control ... Sh¥t Was Wild

4. BuyPoloDisorder's Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered

5. Ninety Three 'Til Infinity And Beyoncé

6. Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy

7. Ants To You, Gods To Who ?

8. Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens