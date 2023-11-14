California Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The Entire State

Nothing says "good morning" like a hearty waffle topped with butter, maple syrup, and the works! Some prefer to enjoy this dish with fruit, jam, and whipped cream for a sweet start to their day, while others top it with a savory mix of eggs, bacon, or fried chicken. Some brunchers even prefer to eat this delicious food plain! Regardless of your topping preferences, there is one restaurant in California that serves the best waffles around! Be it an unmatched recipe, a wide array of toppings, a great atmosphere, or friendly service, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant makes it stand out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best waffles in all of California are served at More Than Waffles located in Encino. Love Food praised these waffles for their bacon-baked batter!

Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant that serves the best waffles in the entire state:

"More Than Waffles has been feeding Encino locals delicious waffles since 1975. It specializes in Gaufres – thick, light, and airy waffles popular in Belgium. The menu has around 20 toppings options, all of which come highly recommended. For the best of both worlds, try the Baconutella, with bacon baked into the batter and Nutella on top. Or, if you want something more substantial, try the Waffler, with poached eggs, avocado, bacon, and hollandaise."

For a continued list of the best waffle restaurants nationwide, visit lovefood.com.