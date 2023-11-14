A Florida woman was arrested after police allege she shot at her lover's girlfriend and a 1-year-old girl, according to WKMG. The South Daytona Police Department said the shooting happened on November 4 around 9:05 p.m. at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told them she watched a Silver Acura drive past her home over the last few days before the shooting. After finding the suspicious vehicle parked in front of the complex, the victim decided to park behind the car and investigate who owned it, an arrest affidavit states.

A few minutes later, the victim watched her boyfriend, who's also the father of her daughter, walk out of the apartment with a woman later identified as 20-year-old Zehra Percy, according to police. Detectives also confirmed she's the "mistress" of the victim's boyfriend.

Witnesses told investigators they watched the two women get into an argument before Percy allegedly opened the Acura's trunk and pulled out a firearm. The victim reportedly ran back into her vehicle as the suspect shot two rounds at the car, which had the victim's 1-year-old daughter inside at the time.

Police said they located Percy on Friday (November 10) and arrested her during a traffic stop. When asked for permission to search her vehicle, the 20-year-old told officers she already returned the weapon to her "sugar daddy," per a news release.

Percy was charged with shooting into a vehicle. Reporters said she was released Friday night on a $5,000 bond.