Rolling Loud has been busy since it made numerous headlines during its event in Miami last August. The brand recently expanded into the sports realm with the launch of its inaugural basketball team. Last month, Rolling Loud announced that it has partnered with professional basketball league Overtime Elite to create their new team, Rolling Loud OTE.



“The sport and spirit of basketball is an important part of the Rolling Loud experience, so we’re excited to expand that connection beyond the festival grounds with Overtime Elite," founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif said in a joint statement to iHeartRadio. "We’re proud to join with this exciting new league and help support the next generation of athletes in Los Angeles — our second hometown. Rolling Loud x OTE, LFG!”



There's one artist on California's 2024 lineup that's currently blurred out, which means another special guest will be announced soon. The festival is going down at Hollywood Park Grounds next to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on March 15 - March 17, 2024. Tickets for the event will go on sale on November 17 at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST. See more details about ticket sales on Rolling Loud's official website.