The Daily Mail reports that the private information, which was only available it the BOP's system, included details about his relationships with two girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, while they were living in his Chicago apartment at the time. In her videos, Tasha K revealed that Kelly allegedly had a friend bring both women $1,500 to help pay for bills. In another video, the problematic blogger described conversations between him and his girlfriends. The details were allegedly pulled Kelly's recorded phone calls, emails and visitor logs. The warden from the Chicago prison noted that only employees who were monitoring him regularly would know that kind of information.



One of the accused officers illegally accessed Kelly’s records 153 times from the moment the singer arrived at MCC in July 2019 untiled she retired in December 2019. She also allegedly printed out visitor logs and highlighted payments from his commissary account. This is just some of the information that was leaked to the blogger, who used some of the details for her YouTube videos.



Kelly's team believes there was a cash payment involved in exchange for the information. His lawyer also says her videos added additional damage to his reputation, invaded his privacy and caused the incarcerated artist emotional distress. Tasha K has denied being involved in any criminal activity and has not been charged with any crimes.

