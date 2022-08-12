R. Kelly's Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Claims She's Pregnant

By Tony M. Centeno

August 12, 2022

R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage
Photo: Getty Images

Joycelyn Savage, the woman who was considered a victim of R. Kelly's sex abuse and now his alleged fiancée, claims she is pregnant with the singer's child.

According to a report the New York Post published on Friday, August 12, the 26-year-old revealed that she's expecting in a 11-page tell-all book called Love and Joy of Robert. In the book, she explains how she found out she was pregnant months after Kelly sent her an engagement ring to her home. The ring arrived the day after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes against minors.

“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body," Savage says in the book. "I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting. It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”

The report also includes a photo of the ultrasound. It was the only image that the singer approved for publication. Savage claimed that Kelly and his team are fully aware of what's inside the brief book. She also said that she has another book on the way that will reveal "many secrets."

"Yes, Robert approved the book and his team has read it through," Savage said. "I wanted pictures of us at concerts, at his house, and lying down together. I told them I wanted exactly what happened. However, there were moments I didn’t include in this book because I wanted to have a happy ending and story with Robert. I live in one of Robert’s condos and am working on my next book, which will reveal a lot about him that has been tampered by the media. Many secrets.”

Savage has not revealed how far along she is. Lawyers for her parents said that her family has "no comment" at this time.

