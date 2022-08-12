R. Kelly's Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Claims She's Pregnant

“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body," Savage says in the book. "I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting. It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”



The report also includes a photo of the ultrasound. It was the only image that the singer approved for publication. Savage claimed that Kelly and his team are fully aware of what's inside the brief book. She also said that she has another book on the way that will reveal "many secrets."



"Yes, Robert approved the book and his team has read it through," Savage said. "I wanted pictures of us at concerts, at his house, and lying down together. I told them I wanted exactly what happened. However, there were moments I didn’t include in this book because I wanted to have a happy ending and story with Robert. I live in one of Robert’s condos and am working on my next book, which will reveal a lot about him that has been tampered by the media. Many secrets.”



Savage has not revealed how far along she is. Lawyers for her parents said that her family has "no comment" at this time.