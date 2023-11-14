Sammy Hagar Plans To Honor Van Halen Era On 'Best Of All Worlds' Tour
By Katrina Nattress
November 14, 2023
Sammy Hagar is hitting the road next year, and he's taking an all-star band with him. Bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, and drummer Jason Bonham plan to back the Red Rocker on "The Best Of All Worlds" tour, which is a play on Van Halen's "The Best Of Both Worlds" tour. Anthony played in Van Halen with Hagar, while Satriani and Bonham are both part of his supergroup Sammy Hagar & The Circle. Though the setlist will be career-spanning, there's going to be a special emphasis on Hagar's Van Halen era.
“It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the ’04 ‘Best of Both Worlds Tour,’” he said in a statement. “With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the [new Van Halen box set The Collection II] off something in Mikey and I.”
“We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like, ‘Let’s do it,’" he added. "We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it’s time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can.”
The trek kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida and wraps up August 31 in St. Louis. See a full list of dates below.
Sammy Hagar’s “The Best of All Worlds” Tour Dates
07/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
07/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/13 – Spokane, WA @ Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
08/14 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
08/16 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
08/17 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
08/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre