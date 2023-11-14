Sammy Hagar Plans To Honor Van Halen Era On 'Best Of All Worlds' Tour

Sammy Hagar is hitting the road next year, and he's taking an all-star band with him. Bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, and drummer Jason Bonham plan to back the Red Rocker on "The Best Of All Worlds" tour, which is a play on Van Halen's "The Best Of Both Worlds" tour. Anthony played in Van Halen with Hagar, while Satriani and Bonham are both part of his supergroup Sammy Hagar & The Circle. Though the setlist will be career-spanning, there's going to be a special emphasis on Hagar's Van Halen era.

“It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the ’04 ‘Best of Both Worlds Tour,’” he said in a statement. “With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the [new Van Halen box set The Collection II] off something in Mikey and I.”

“We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like, ‘Let’s do it,’" he added. "We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it’s time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can.”

The trek kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida and wraps up August 31 in St. Louis. See a full list of dates below.

Sammy Hagar’s “The Best of All Worlds” Tour Dates

07/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/13 – Spokane, WA @ Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

08/14 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

08/16 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/17 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

08/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre