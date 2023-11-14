This Restaurant Serves Florida's 'Greatest' Breakfast Sandwich

By Zuri Anderson

November 14, 2023

Hearty Breakfast Sandwich on a Bagel
Photo: bhofack2 / iStock / Getty Images

Breakfast sandwiches are a good way to start someone's day. Not only is it convenient if you're in a rush to get to work, but it's packed with all kinds of flavors, proteins, and other goodness. And the sky is the limit, too, from eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese to using different types of bread and pastries. Think English muffins, bagels, croissants, and even French toast and waffles!

If you're interested in feasting on a hearty handheld, look no further than Cheapism. The website refreshed its list of the best breakfast sandwiches in every state based on high ratings from customers and food critics.

According to the roundup, Marlene's Original Breakfast Sandwich serves Florida's "greatest" breakfast sandwich! Here's what makes it great:

"Marlene's Original gets raves for a generous array of breakfast sandwiches. Its classic egg, ham, and cheese is served on a croissant and slathered in the housemade, secret Zesty Sauce. But it also has a handful of hearty sandwiches served on Cuban breakfast rolls and piled high with a variety of meats and cheeses. This place is not for the faint of heart."

You can find Marlene's at 7206 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Visit cheapism.com for more mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches across the country.

