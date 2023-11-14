Update On Nick Chubb's Recovery Progress After Second Surgery
By Jason Hall
November 14, 2023
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected "to be able to return to play during the 2024 season" after undergoing a "successful" second surgical procedure to repair his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) Tuesday (November 14), the team announced in an update shared on its official website and social media accounts.
"Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent his scheduled second surgery today to repair the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) as part of his knee injury sustained in the September game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh," the Browns said. "Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. Voos considered today's surgery successful and added that Nick's recovery has progressed very well following his first surgery in late September. As previously announced, the estimated recovery time from these surgeries indicates that Nick would be able to return to play during the 2024 season."
An update on Nick Chubb's recovery progress following his second surgery today: pic.twitter.com/Fg6t5u3vQr— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 14, 2023
Chubb, 27, was carted off the field during the Browns' 26-22 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18 after being tackled by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the 3-yard-line. The four-time Pro Bowler had previously dislocated his left knee and suffered tears to his MCL, PCL, and LCL during his collegiate career at the University of Georgia in 2015, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck said he was told the replay of the injury was "not to be seen" when ESPN refrained from showing it during the live broadcast, with color commentator Troy Aikman adding "it's as bad as you can imagine."
Coach Kevin Stefanski confirms that Nick Chubb is done for the season with a significant knee injury. Awful. https://t.co/AiKhJ3kxsR— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2023
The replay did appear to be shown at Acrisure Stadium, which resulted in what Buck described as a "loud gasp."
The Pittsburgh crowd also chanted "Chubb" when the All-Pro running back was carted off the field, according to Buck. Fitzpatrick also appeared to be hurt on the play and was later ruled out for a chest injury.
Chubb was coming off a season in which he recorded a career-best 1,525 yards, 12 touchdowns and 302 rushing attempts and was a selected as a Second-team All-Pro in 2022.