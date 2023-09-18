Browns All-Pro RB Nick Chubb's Injury Status Determined
By Jason Hall
September 19, 2023
Cleveland Browns All-Pro running back Nick Chubb is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a "significant knee injury," head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed during his postgame press conference following the team's 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday (September 18) night.
Chubb was carted off the field after being tackled by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the 3-yard-line and clutched his left leg as he remained on the ground. The Pro Bowler had previously dislocated his left knee and suffered tears to his MCL, PCL, and LCL during his collegiate career at the University of Georgia in 2015, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck said he was told the replay of the injury was "not to be seen" when ESPN refrained from showing it during the live broadcast, with color commentator Troy Aikman adding "it's as bad as you can imagine."
Coach Kevin Stefanski confirms that Nick Chubb is done for the season with a significant knee injury. Awful. https://t.co/AiKhJ3kxsR— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2023
The replay did appear to be shown at Acrisure Stadium, which resulted in what Buck described as a "loud gasp."
The Pittsburgh crowd also chanted "Chubb" when the All-Pro running back was carted off the field, according to Buck. Fitzpatrick also appeared to be hurt on the play and was later ruled out for a chest injury. Chubb is coming off a season in which he recorded a career-best 1,525 yards, 12 touchdowns and 302 rushing attempts.