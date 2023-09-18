Browns All-Pro RB Nick Chubb's Injury Status Determined

Cleveland Browns All-Pro running back Nick Chubb is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a "significant knee injury," head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed during his postgame press conference following the team's 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday (September 18) night.

Chubb was carted off the field after being tackled by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the 3-yard-line and clutched his left leg as he remained on the ground. The Pro Bowler had previously dislocated his left knee and suffered tears to his MCL, PCL, and LCL during his collegiate career at the University of Georgia in 2015, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck said he was told the replay of the injury was "not to be seen" when ESPN refrained from showing it during the live broadcast, with color commentator Troy Aikman adding "it's as bad as you can imagine."