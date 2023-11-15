Draymond Green Suspended, Others Fined For On-Court Brawl

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended while teammate Klay Thompson and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and forward Jaden McDaniels have been fined for an on-court incident that took place during Tuesday's (November 14) game at Chase Center.

Green was "suspended five games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation and forcibly grabbing" Gobert around his neck in what the league described as "an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner," Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, Joe Dumars announced in an NBA Communications news release.

Thompson, McDaniels and Gobert were each fined $25,000 for their roles in the incident, which took place after Thompson and McDaniels were entangled and pulled each other by their jerseys before Gobert got involved and wrapped up with Thompson.