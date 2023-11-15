Draymond Green Suspended, Others Fined For On-Court Brawl
By Jason Hall
November 16, 2023
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended while teammate Klay Thompson and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and forward Jaden McDaniels have been fined for an on-court incident that took place during Tuesday's (November 14) game at Chase Center.
Green was "suspended five games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation and forcibly grabbing" Gobert around his neck in what the league described as "an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner," Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, Joe Dumars announced in an NBA Communications news release.
Thompson, McDaniels and Gobert were each fined $25,000 for their roles in the incident, which took place after Thompson and McDaniels were entangled and pulled each other by their jerseys before Gobert got involved and wrapped up with Thompson.
The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/rX7WeFIVBu— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 16, 2023
Thompson and McDaniels were each assessed a technical foul and ejected from the game while Green received a Flagrant Foul 2 because he didn't let go of Gobert for nine seasons and was also ejected from the game.
“There is no way Klay should have been ejected,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr via the Mercury News. “That’s ridiculous … as far as the Draymond part, Rudy had his hands on Klay’s neck. That’s why Draymond went after Rudy.”
The incident took place with 10:17 remaining in the first quarter of the game, which resulted in a 104-101 win for the Timberwolves.
Green's five-game suspension will begin with Thursday's (November 16) game between the Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.