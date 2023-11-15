Justin Fields Return To Bears' Lineup Announced

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will start on Sunday (November 19) after missing the past four games due to a throwing hand injury, head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Wednesday (November 15).

"Our plan is to start him on Sunday," Eberflus said via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Fields, 24, was ruled out of the Bears' Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and replaced by undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who has served as the team's temporary starter in its past four games, going 2-2 in that span. The former No. 11 overall pick finished Sunday's game with 58 yards and an interception on 6 of 10 passing, while also recording 46 yards on eight rushing attempts.