Justin Fields Return To Bears' Lineup Announced

By Jason Hall

November 15, 2023

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Photo: Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will start on Sunday (November 19) after missing the past four games due to a throwing hand injury, head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Wednesday (November 15).

"Our plan is to start him on Sunday," Eberflus said via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Fields, 24, was ruled out of the Bears' Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and replaced by undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who has served as the team's temporary starter in its past four games, going 2-2 in that span. The former No. 11 overall pick finished Sunday's game with 58 yards and an interception on 6 of 10 passing, while also recording 46 yards on eight rushing attempts.

Fields was coming off his best two consecutive performances of the 2023 season after struggles through his first three games. The former Ohio State standout threw for four touchdowns in each of his last two games, which included throwing for 282 yards on 15 of 29 passing in last week's 'Thursday Night Football' blowout win against the Washington Commanders and 335 yards on 28 of 35 passing in a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Bears will face the NFC North Division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.