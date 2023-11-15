Justin Fields Return To Bears' Lineup Announced
By Jason Hall
November 15, 2023
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will start on Sunday (November 19) after missing the past four games due to a throwing hand injury, head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Wednesday (November 15).
"Our plan is to start him on Sunday," Eberflus said via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Fields, 24, was ruled out of the Bears' Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and replaced by undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who has served as the team's temporary starter in its past four games, going 2-2 in that span. The former No. 11 overall pick finished Sunday's game with 58 yards and an interception on 6 of 10 passing, while also recording 46 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Coach Matt Eberflus: "Our plan is to start him on Sunday." https://t.co/VPTsPWLADe— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2023
Fields was coming off his best two consecutive performances of the 2023 season after struggles through his first three games. The former Ohio State standout threw for four touchdowns in each of his last two games, which included throwing for 282 yards on 15 of 29 passing in last week's 'Thursday Night Football' blowout win against the Washington Commanders and 335 yards on 28 of 35 passing in a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.
The Bears will face the NFC North Division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday.