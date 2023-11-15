Kendrick Lamar’s Children Make Rare Appearance In Precious New Photos

"Me and them… Always, in all ways," Alford wrote in her caption. "The greatest and toughest job I’ve ever been tasked with. Love my babies."



Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford welcome their first child Uzi into the world back in 2019 while little Enoch was born last year. He debuted his kids together on the cover of his recent album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The last time we saw his kids was in a video Alford posted when their dad accepted the Grammy for Best Rap Album earlier this year.



The latest photos of his family comes just days after he hit the stage at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw. He helped close out the first night of the festival alongside his cousin Baby Keem. The duo performed a handful of their solo bangers and eventually joined forces to perform their stand0out collaborations like "Family Ties" and "Range Brothers." They ended their set by performing "The Hillbillies" for the first time live. Tyler also made a cameo during the performance just like he did in the music video. "The Hillbillies" was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Performance.