Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem Perform 'The Hillbillies' Live For The First Time

By Tony M. Centeno

November 13, 2023

Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem
Photo: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem finally performed their latest collaboration together live for the first time.

On Saturday night, November 11, the Grammy award-winning rappers closed out the first night of Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles. K. Dot and Keem hit the Camp Stage as they ran through a series of their respective solo records and other collaborative efforts like "Family Ties" and "Range Brothers." At the very end of their joint set, Kendrick and his cousin performed "The Hillbillies" for the first time live. Midway through their performance, Tyler himself popped out to make a cameo just like the music video.

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem performed their recent collaboration just one day after the song was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. Black Thought's "Love Letter" and Killer Mike's "Engineers & Scientists" with Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane were also nominated along with Coi Leray, Drake & 21 Savage.

Their performance was part of Camp Flog Gnaw's major comeback. Tyler, The Creator's festival made its grand return at Dodgers Stadium in L.A. with performances from himself, The Clipse, Ice Spice, Kevin Abstract, Kali Uchis, Fuerza Regida, Teezo Touchdown, Lil Yachty and plenty more. SZA served as the headliner for the second night of the festival.

Check out some footage from Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's memorable performance below.

