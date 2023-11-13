Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem Perform 'The Hillbillies' Live For The First Time

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem finally performed their latest collaboration together live for the first time.



On Saturday night, November 11, the Grammy award-winning rappers closed out the first night of Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles. K. Dot and Keem hit the Camp Stage as they ran through a series of their respective solo records and other collaborative efforts like "Family Ties" and "Range Brothers." At the very end of their joint set, Kendrick and his cousin performed "The Hillbillies" for the first time live. Midway through their performance, Tyler himself popped out to make a cameo just like the music video.