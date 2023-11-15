New Mexico's First In-N-Out Location Has Been Revealed

The inaugural In-N-Out Burger in New Mexico is set to open in southeast Albuquerque, unveiled as part of the forthcoming South Campus Development initiative near the intersection of University and Gibson, according to the University of New Mexico's announcement on Tuesday.

The much-anticipated establishment is expected to open its doors in 2027, marking a pivotal moment for the region's growth.

David Campbell, Executive Director of the Lobo Development Corporation overseeing the project, expressed enthusiasm, stating that the announcement significantly elevated the site's desirability.

The South Campus project, spanning over 60 acres of undeveloped land between UNM's sports stadiums and Gibson Blvd, aims to introduce new retail and entertainment options. Early project renderings hint at nearly a dozen retailers and a substantial anchor store.

Campbell emphasized the positive impact on sports events, anticipating an enhanced experience for millions of attendees. He highlighted the commercial enterprises' focus on meeting the community's needs, especially in areas described as "food deserts."

Despite no specific timeline for the upcoming In-N-Out's construction plans, Campbell foresees infrastructure development, such as water lines and roads, progressing in a matter of months. Developers are actively collaborating with city and state officials to preemptively address potential traffic concerns in anticipation of the area's services for both the university and the broader community.