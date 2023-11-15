Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The Entire State

Nothing says "good morning" like a hearty waffle topped with butter, maple syrup, and the works! Some prefer to enjoy this dish with fruit, jam, and whipped cream for a sweet start to their day, while others top it with a savory mix of eggs, bacon, or fried chicken. Some brunchers even prefer to eat this delicious food plain! Regardless of your topping preferences, there is one restaurant in Pennsylvania that serves the best waffles around! Be it an unmatched recipe, a wide array of toppings, a great atmosphere, or friendly service, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant makes it stand out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best waffles in all of Pennsylvania are served at Waffallonia located in Pittsburgh. Love Food praised this restaurant for its extensive topping variety.

Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant that serves the best waffles in the entire state:

"Customers say Waffallonia makes the best waffles in Pittsburgh, and can't get enough of its soft, chewy Liège waffles with crunchy pearl sugar. You can customize your order with toppings such as whipped cream, fresh berries, and Belgian chocolate sauce, or check out the menu of set options. The Charleroi, with Nutella, banana slices, strawberries, and whipped cream, is a customer favorite."

For a continued list of the best waffle restaurants nationwide, visit lovefood.com.