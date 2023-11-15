Trump To Remain On Michigan Ballot After 14th Amendment Challenge Denied

A Michigan judge rejected a challenge to keep former President Donald Trump off the Republican primary ballot.

"The judicial action of removing a candidate from the presidential ballot and prohibiting them from running essentially strips Congress of its ability to 'by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such a disability,'" Michigan Court of Claims Judge James Redford wrote.

"The question of whether he is ineligible due to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment presents a political question that is nonjusticiable at the present time," Redford explained. "The question of whether Donald Trump is qualified or disqualified from appearing on the 2024 general election ballot in Michigan is not ripe for adjudication at this time."

Trump is facing lawsuits in several states arguing he is ineligible to run for president because he violated the third section of the 14th Amendment for leading an insurrection against the United States for his attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election and his role in inciting a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the election results.

So far, the lawsuits have not had any success. The Minnesota Supreme Court rejected the claims, as did the courts in New Hampshire. Trump is still facing lawsuits in Arizona and Colorado.