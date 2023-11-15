Video Shows Another Plane Passenger Have Meltdown, Claim 'This Is Not Real'

A video shared online shows yet another woman yelling about a situation being "not real" while on an airplane, but also claiming she was being "human trafficked."

TikTok user @spam39231 re-shared what was captioned as a "deleted post from 11/13 phillypolish," which reportedly took place on a Southwest Airlines flight to Kansas City, according to the Daily Mail.

“Get the f—k off me! I am being trafficked! I am being human trafficked! Leave me alone!” said the woman, who was wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses perched on her head, while screaming as she was being held by airline crew members.

“They’re trying to put stuff on me! Get off! Get the f—k off!’ the woman yelled while shoving a flight attendant who grabs her wrists.