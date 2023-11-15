Video Shows Another Plane Passenger Have Meltdown, Claim 'This Is Not Real'
November 15, 2023
A video shared online shows yet another woman yelling about a situation being "not real" while on an airplane, but also claiming she was being "human trafficked."
TikTok user @spam39231 re-shared what was captioned as a "deleted post from 11/13 phillypolish," which reportedly took place on a Southwest Airlines flight to Kansas City, according to the Daily Mail.
“Get the f—k off me! I am being trafficked! I am being human trafficked! Leave me alone!” said the woman, who was wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses perched on her head, while screaming as she was being held by airline crew members.
“They’re trying to put stuff on me! Get off! Get the f—k off!’ the woman yelled while shoving a flight attendant who grabs her wrists.
“If they have your family hostage don’t believe it — they use f**k emotional manipulation! This is not real!” she yelled.
No additional details on what caused the outburst were revealed as of Wednesday (November 15) morning. The video comes months after Tiffany Gomas' viral meltdown on an American Airlines plane in which she claimed that another passenger was "not real" while attempting to exit the aircraft in July.
Gomas, 38, appeared on the latest episode of Barstool Sports' 'Pardon My Take' podcast released on November 3 and addressed the incident. When asked what led to the now infamous claim that the passenger was "not real," Gomas admitted that she "literally did not see anything" adding that "it was an expression of speech."
“The reason I probably haven’t come out yet is that it’s so cringe,” Gomas said, explaining that she had gotten into a "little bit of an altercation" with another passenger that escalated.
“It was not my best moment … it was actually a horrible moment. Absolutely mortifying. How horribly mortifying,” Gomas added.