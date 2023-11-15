YNW Melly’s Mom Reacts After Double Murder Retrial Delayed Once Again

By Tony M. Centeno

November 15, 2023

YNW Melly
Photo: Getty Images

YNW Melly's retrial has been delayed once again.

On Monday night, November 13, Law & Crime reporter Cathy Russon confirmed that Judge John Murphy granted the State's request to push back the rapper's double murder retrial back by three weeks. The delay would allow the prosecution time to wrap up all depositions and file other motions if necessary. The trial was scheduled for January 8, 2024 but it's now set to happen on February 5, 2024. Naturally, Melly's family wasn't thrilled about the news. His mother Jamie King took to her Instagram Story and vented her frustrations about the update.

“Lawsuits, lies, delayed trials, overdue bill, seeing death everyday at work but have no choice but to work,” she wrote according to AllHipHop. “Broken heart, sadness, stress, tears, fears, 5 years."

Law & Crime's Bryson Paul noted that "extraordinary circumstances" pushed Judge Murphy to grant the request. Last week, the process for jury selection was forced to start over after the defense mistakenly told potential jurors that they needed to find the rapper guilty on all charges. The hunt for jurors began in October so the defense motioned to dismiss the entire panel and start over, which Judge Murphy allowed. The jury selection will pick back up in December.

Melly has been behind bars for over four years after he was arrested and charged with murdering his two friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas, Jr. and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams. He finally faced a jury earlier this year, however, the judge ruled a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision for the verdict.

