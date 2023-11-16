Missouri Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The State

Who doesn't love waffles? The crispy and fluffy sweet treat is a mainstay of breakfast cuisine but in recent years it has also cemented itself as a versatile dish thanks to its popular sweet and savory combo of chicken and waffles. Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best waffle restaurant in each state "from old-school waffle houses to restaurants known for piled-high sweet and savory selections."

According to the site, Missouri's best waffle restaurant is Chick-In Waffle in Kansas City. As the name suggests, this restaurant serves up must-try chicken and waffles. Chick-In Waffle has a few locations around Kansas City. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

This is what LoveFood had to say about the best waffle restaurant in all of Missouri:

"Small chain Chick-In Waffle serves up seriously creative takes on the classic chicken and waffles dish loved by so many. Popular options include crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in queso, jalapeños, and chives on a bubble waffle, garlicky chicken parm, and crispy chicken drenched in Thai chili sauce and topped with toasted sesame seeds and pickles."

To see more of the best waffle restaurants around the country, check out the full list at lovefood.com.