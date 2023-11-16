North Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The State

Who doesn't love waffles? The crispy and fluffy sweet treat is a mainstay of breakfast cuisine but in recent years it has also cemented itself as a versatile dish thanks to its popular sweet and savory combo of chicken and waffles. Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best waffle restaurant in each state "from old-school waffle houses to restaurants known for piled-high sweet and savory selections."

According to the site, North Carolina's best waffle restaurant is Dame's Chicken & Waffles. As the name suggests, this restaurant serves up must-try chicken and waffles. In fact, it even serves up the best in the state! Dame's Chicken & Waffles has several locations around North Carolina. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

This is what LoveFood had to say about the best waffle restaurant in all of North Carolina:

"For chicken and waffles that will blow you away, Dame's is the place. With locations in Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham, and Greensboro, the mini chain is loved for the fact that you can customize your dish to your exact liking, choosing from a list of waffle types, flavored butters, toppings, drizzles, and sides. Customers say every element of the dish is seasoned and cooked to perfection."

To see more of the best waffle restaurants around the country, check out the full list at lovefood.com.