This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In North Carolina

Chicken and waffles. The unique combo of sweet, syrupy waffles with savory, crunchy fried chicken has grown in popularity over the years, becoming a menu staple at restaurants across the country.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best chicken and waffles in each state, compiling a list that anyone who enjoys the fan-favorite combo can consult the next time they crave the "superb combination of sweet and savory."

"Despite the variations of this soul food you'll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common — customers absolutely adore them."

So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best chicken and waffles combo?

Dame's Chicken & Waffles in Durham