South Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The State

Who doesn't love waffles? The crispy and fluffy sweet treat is a mainstay of breakfast cuisine but in recent years it has also cemented itself as a versatile dish thanks to its popular sweet and savory combo of chicken and waffles. Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best waffle restaurant in each state "from old-school waffle houses to restaurants known for piled-high sweet and savory selections."

According to the site, South Carolina's best waffle restaurant is Johnny D's Waffles in Myrtle Beach. This restaurant has flavorful waffle options like the Cinnaroll, Red Velvet, Coconut Banana French Toast, Bacon and more. It even serves up the best chicken and waffles in the state!

This is what LoveFood had to say about the best waffle restaurant in all of South Carolina:

"Family-run Johnny D's Waffles specializes in waffles and takes on eggs Benedict, and customers say you'll be blown away by the food and service. The joint is famous for its red velvet waffle, drizzled with cream cheese icing, and topped with butter and powdered sugar. Other customer favorites include the chicken and waffles, with breaded chicken tenders and cinnamon sugar. It has two other restaurants, in North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach."

