Southerners take their fried chicken seriously, whether they fry it up themselves with generations-old family recipes to create a dish "just like mama used to make" or they have a go-to restaurant that they swear by for an incredible, homemade bite.

While some of the best fried chicken can, obviously, be found in the South, there are also plenty of eateries around the country frying up their own take on the classic dish. Cheapism searched for restaurants around the country serving delicious fried chicken and compiled a list of the top spot in each state based on reviews and rankings by expert food writers and customers.

According to the site, the best fried chicken in all of South Carolina can be found at Kiki's Chicken & Waffles. Known for its chicken and waffles, the Columbia eatery also serves up a variety of yummy breakfast and soul food options. Kiki's Chicken & Waffles has two locations around Columbia. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

This is what Cheapism had to say about the best fried chicken in South Carolina:

"Open since 2012, Kiki's now has two locations to serve its signature dish of four crispy fried chicken wings atop a warm Belgian waffle. (Though you can sub in two breasts, and the waffle can be blueberry, walnut, pecan, sweet potato, chocolate, or red velvet in addition to plain wheat.) The waffles are a 'perfect combo of crunchy and chewy,' worth the wait to get in, and the chicken is also worth a fight: 'After eating the appetizer it was all I could do to finish all of the wings,' a Yelper says, 'but I did it.'"

To see where else you can find mouthwatering fried chicken around the country, check out the full list at Cheapism.