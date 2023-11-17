"Thank you, Beyoncé, for letting me use the name! I actually had to clear it," he said. "I had to call. And thanks Jay! I text him, I was like, ‘Hey man, can you ask Beyoncé? I know I got this clearance thing coming through for this song.’ And I explained to him how I used it. And I’m just happy they let me use it so thank y’all. I really appreciate that.”



André 3000 announced his plans to drop his debut solo album earlier this week in an interview with NPR. He warned fans upfront that the project would not have any bars at all and that it was strictly an instrumental LP.



“I don't want to troll people," he explained. "I don't want people to think, Oh, this André 3000 album is coming! And you play it and like, ‘Oh man, no verses.’ So even actually on the packaging, you'll see it says, ‘Warning: no bars.’ It's letting you know what it is off the top.”



Listen to his new album below.