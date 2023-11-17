Browns Host Former Super Bowl Champion Amid Deshaun Watson's Injury: Report

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly host a workout for free agent quarterback Joe Flacco Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Friday (November 17) morning.

"The #Browns are hosting a QB workout this morning, and sources say former Super Bowl MVP and #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is among them. Flacco last played for the #Jets and has kept his mind open about a return. With Deshaun Watson’s injury, adding a practice squad player is likely," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Flacco, 38, hasn't appeared in an NFL game since January, when he threw for 149 yards on 18 of 33 passing for the New York Jets during an 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season.