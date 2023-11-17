Browns Host Former Super Bowl Champion Amid Deshaun Watson's Injury: Report
By Jason Hall
November 17, 2023
The Cleveland Browns will reportedly host a workout for free agent quarterback Joe Flacco Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Friday (November 17) morning.
"The #Browns are hosting a QB workout this morning, and sources say former Super Bowl MVP and #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is among them. Flacco last played for the #Jets and has kept his mind open about a return. With Deshaun Watson’s injury, adding a practice squad player is likely," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Flacco, 38, hasn't appeared in an NFL game since January, when he threw for 149 yards on 18 of 33 passing for the New York Jets during an 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The former Delaware standout is best remembered for his 11-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens, having been selected No. 18 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft and leading the franchise to a win in Super Bowl XLVII. The Browns, who are currently 6-3 and have won four of their last five games, announced that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson over veteran P.J. Walker against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (November 19) shortly after revealing that Watson would undergo season-ending surgery on a displaced fracture to the glenoid of his right shoulder on Wednesday (November 15).