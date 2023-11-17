Dana Carvey's Son, Dex, Dead At 32

Dex Carvey, the elder son of legendary comedian Dana Carvey, has died at the age of 32 from an accidental drug overdose.

Dana and Paula Carvey confirmed their son's death in a statement shared online Thursday (November 17).

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” the statement reads. “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately."

Dex, an aspiring comedian who opened for his father during his Netflix special 'Straight White Male,' reportedly died right after first responders arrived at his Los Angeles home, where he was found unresponsive in a bathroom, at around 10:00 p.m., according to TMZ.