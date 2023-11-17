Dana Carvey's Son, Dex, Dead At 32

By Jason Hall

November 17, 2023

Standup Comedy At Flappers Comedy Club And Restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

Dex Carvey, the elder son of legendary comedian Dana Carvey, has died at the age of 32 from an accidental drug overdose.

Dana and Paula Carvey confirmed their son's death in a statement shared online Thursday (November 17).

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” the statement reads. “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately."

Dex, an aspiring comedian who opened for his father during his Netflix special 'Straight White Male,' reportedly died right after first responders arrived at his Los Angeles home, where he was found unresponsive in a bathroom, at around 10:00 p.m., according to TMZ.

Dana and Paula Carvey confirmed that their son was "struggling with addiction" and offered prayers for others going through similar situations in the statement shared online.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.

"Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.