Dolly Parton’s highly-anticipated, first-ever rock album has finally arrived, featuring a star-studded list of collaborations with some of the most iconic artists of the genre. Parton released Rockstar on Friday (November 17), a collection of several original tracks with covers of some of the most unforgettable rock anthems of all time.

Some of the artists appearing on the beloved country artist’s barrier-breaking project into the rock genre include Sting, Kid Rock, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus, P!nk and Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Melissa Etheridge, Lizzo, Linda Perry, Sheryl Crow and Emmylou Harris, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Lynyrd Skynyrd and many others. Parton included a few original rock anthems — including the title track and her lead single that she debuted while co-hosting the ACM Awards with Garth Brooks earlier this year, “World On Fire” — along with covers of timeless rock hits.

The East Tennessee-born songstress, who built her unparalleled career in country music for decades, delivered her 30-track rock album after her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Parton initially attempted to with draw her name form consideration, feeling as though she hadn’t “earned” her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I don’t feel I have earned the right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said at that time. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ’n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, however, applauded Parton’s talent and “humility” when she explained her desire to withdraw her name, and explained in a statement that “Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

Parton, a country legend turned rockstar, particularly spotlighted “(I Cant Get No) Satisfaction” on her album’s release day, featuring P!nk and Carlile on the iconic Rolling Stones anthem for a fresh surge of “girl power.” The classic song is “about worldly frustrations and commercialism from a male perspective and (Parton’s cover with P!nk and Carlile) flips it on its head,” reads a press release announcing Parton’s highly-anticipated album on Friday.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the Rockstar album, and I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s finally here to be released,” Parton said. “I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them.”

