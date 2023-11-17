Melanie Martinez is bringing her biggest hits to a city near you! On Friday, November 17th, the alternative-pop queen announced plans for The Trilogy Tour, which is being called her most ambitious concert tour to date. The North American arena tour will include hits from all three of her Top 10 albums Cry Baby, K-12, and her most recent release Portals. The show will also portray the evolution of her alter ego "Cry Baby" performed live.

The tour kicks off on May 10th, 2024 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and will see Martinez, and "Cry Baby," travel to arenas across North America through mid-June. She'll be joined by special guests Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella on select dates.

Tickets are on sale now at www.thetrilogytour.com . Martinez will also be performing on select dates of the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour!

Keep scrolling for the full list of Melanie Martinez's upcoming tour dates:

THE PORTALS TOUR 2023-2024:

NOVEMBER 2023

17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

19 – Brussels, Belgium– Forest National

20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

22 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar

23 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

26 – Paris, France – Zenith Paris - La Villette

28 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno

JANUARY 2024

19 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

21 – Seoul, South Korea – KBS Arena

23 – Manila, Philippines – World Trade Center Hall A

25 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Expo

28 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

30 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre

FEBRUARY 2024

2 – Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage

5 - Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

6 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

***THE TRILOGY TOUR 2024***

(NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

MAY 2024

10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

14 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

21– Denver, CO – Ball Arena

23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

28 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

JUNE 2024