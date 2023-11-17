Melanie Martinez To Celebrate All 3 Of Her Albums On 'The Trilogy Tour'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 17, 2023

Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

Melanie Martinez is bringing her biggest hits to a city near you! On Friday, November 17th, the alternative-pop queen announced plans for The Trilogy Tour, which is being called her most ambitious concert tour to date. The North American arena tour will include hits from all three of her Top 10 albums Cry Baby, K-12, and her most recent release Portals. The show will also portray the evolution of her alter ego "Cry Baby" performed live.

The tour kicks off on May 10th, 2024 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and will see Martinez, and "Cry Baby," travel to arenas across North America through mid-June. She'll be joined by special guests Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella on select dates.

Tickets are on sale now at www.thetrilogytour.com. Martinez will also be performing on select dates of the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour!

Keep scrolling for the full list of Melanie Martinez's upcoming tour dates:

THE PORTALS TOUR 2023-2024:

 

NOVEMBER 2023

  • 17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
  • 19 – Brussels, Belgium– Forest National
  • 20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
  • 22 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar
  • 23 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
  • 24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
  • 26 – Paris, France – Zenith Paris - La Villette
  • 28 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
  • 30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno  

 

JANUARY 2024

  • 19 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit
  • 21 – Seoul, South Korea – KBS Arena
  • 23 – Manila, Philippines – World Trade Center Hall A
  • 25 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Expo 
  • 28 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
  • 30 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre

  

FEBRUARY 2024

  • 2 – Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage
  • 5 - Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
  • 6 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

 

***THE TRILOGY TOUR 2024***

(NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

 

MAY 2024

  • 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
  • 14 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
  • 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
  • 17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
  • 21– Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
  • 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
  • 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
  • 28 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
  • 29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
  • 31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

 

JUNE 2024

  • 1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
  • 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
  • 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • 7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • 9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
  • 13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
  • 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Melanie Martinez
    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.