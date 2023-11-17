Minnesota Restaurant Named 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The Entire State

Nothing says "America the Beautiful" quite like a messy barbecue pork sandwich with a side of slaw and potato chips served on a styrofoam plate next to a red solo cup filled with your soda of choice.

You don't need to visit the South to enjoy a top-of-the-line BBQ sandwich. In fact, there is one BBQ joint right here in Minnesota known for serving some of the best sandwiches, sides, and desserts around! Be it the quality of ingredients, a tasty one-of-a-kind sauce recipe, a delicious variety of sides, or stellar service with a smile, something about this restaurant's barbecue sets it apart from the rest, and customers simply cannot get enough. So, if you've been searching for the best place to enjoy a good BBQ meal, look no further than this Minnesota staple.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to order a hearty BBQ sandwich in Minnesota is Q Fanatic BBQ & Grill located in Champlin. Taste of Home praised this barbecue joint for its corn fritters among other stand-out menu items.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best BBQ joint in the entire state:

"Q Fanatic doles out favorites like tender ribs, sliced brisket, grilled slab bacon and corn fritters. They have 10 homemade sauces from which to choose, though the hickory-smoked flavor of the meat needs no enhancement."

For a continued list of the best barbecue restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.