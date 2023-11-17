Waffles are delicious all around.

Enjoy them with fruits, powdered sugar, chicken or maple syrup. Whatever your preference is, the versatility of waffles as a meal is one that we can never get tired of.

LoveFood.com shares these feelings about the iconic breakfast food, creating a list of the best establishment in all 50 states that serves the best waffles:

"The first waffle iron was patented in 1869, changing the taste – and texture – of American breakfasts forever. Ever since then, waffles have continued to grow in popularity, becoming one of the country's favorite foods. Whether you prefer yours piled high with berries for breakfast or topped with crispy fried chicken and drizzled with honey, we've found the top-rated eateries for waffles across the US."

The eatery Seabrook Waffle Company in Seabrook can be counted on to serve the absolute tastiest waffles in the state of Texas:

"Seabrook Waffle Company, It may just be a hole-in-the-wall joint but Bruges Belgian Bistro is famous for its crisp Liège waffles and authentic Belgian frites. The staff take pride in the presentation – we love this Cinnamonster waffle with vanilla bean ice cream, banana, and Nutella. It's 'hearty waffle' menu includes chicken and waffles with crème fraiche, chicken tenders, and organic maple syrup."