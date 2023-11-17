Texas Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The State

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 17, 2023

Female hand holding spoon over strawberries and ice cream waffle on slate
Photo: Getty Images

Waffles are delicious all around.

Enjoy them with fruits, powdered sugar, chicken or maple syrup. Whatever your preference is, the versatility of waffles as a meal is one that we can never get tired of.

LoveFood.com shares these feelings about the iconic breakfast food, creating a list of the best establishment in all 50 states that serves the best waffles:

"The first waffle iron was patented in 1869, changing the taste – and texture – of American breakfasts forever. Ever since then, waffles have continued to grow in popularity, becoming one of the country's favorite foods. Whether you prefer yours piled high with berries for breakfast or topped with crispy fried chicken and drizzled with honey, we've found the top-rated eateries for waffles across the US."

The eatery Seabrook Waffle Company in Seabrook can be counted on to serve the absolute tastiest waffles in the state of Texas:

"Seabrook Waffle Company, It may just be a hole-in-the-wall joint but Bruges Belgian Bistro is famous for its crisp Liège waffles and authentic Belgian frites. The staff take pride in the presentation – we love this Cinnamonster waffle with vanilla bean ice cream, banana, and Nutella. It's 'hearty waffle' menu includes chicken and waffles with crème fraiche, chicken tenders, and organic maple syrup."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.