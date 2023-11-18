Cassie & Diddy Settle Physical & Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Just one day after Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of rape and physical abuse, the two have reached a settlement. On Friday night (November 17th), the two parties announced they had reached an agreement to resolve the case.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, wrote in her statement per the New York Times. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

In his own statement, Diddy wrote, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

On Thursday, November 16th, the Times reported that Cassie had filed a lawsuit in the Federal District Court in Manhattan in which she alleged that Diddy put her through “a pattern of control and abuse that included plying her with drugs, beating her and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters.”

"After years in silence and darkness,” Cassie said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.” Diddy "vehemently" denied the "offensive and outrageous allegations."

"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," Diddy's attorney Ben Brafman said in a statement. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”



“Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” Cassie's attorney Douglas Wigdor said. “She rejected his efforts.”