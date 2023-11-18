Taylor Swift 'Shattered' After Fan Dies At Eras Tour: Read Her Letter

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is mourning the death of a fan. On Friday night (November 18th), the superstar took to her Instagram Story to reveal that a fan had died shortly before she hit the Eras Tour stage in Brazil.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," she wrote in a letter. "I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.” She went on to add, "There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too you."

Photo: Instagram/@TaylorSwift

"I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," Swift shared. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

The fan was later identified as Ana Clara Benevides, according to Page Six. The 23-year-old had been waiting for hours to get inside Estádo Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro in sweltering temperatures. She went on to fain in the front row and was “resuscitated at the stadium for about 40 minutes” and suffered a second cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital per Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. They also reported that the head index at the venue "reached 60 degrees C" or 140 degrees F and firefighters "counted a thousand faintings during the event."

