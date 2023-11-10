Taylor Swift is back on the stage! On Thursday night (November 9th), the pop star returned to the Eras Tour with the first of three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swifties were excited to hear two surprise songs in the setlist which included "The Very First Night" and "Labyrinth" in which Swift sings, "Oh no, I'm falling in love again."

Those lyrics are especially resonant as Swift's romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues. Although he wasn't in attendance at last night's performance— he was busy attending Patrick Mahomes' charity event for the Mahomies Foundation— Page Six did report that he would be flying to South America to attend one of Swift's shows soon.

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

While US fans will have to wait until 2024 for more Eras Tour shows, they can catch a tribute to Taylor Swift's music on an upcoming episode of Dancing with the Stars. "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," will take place on Tuesday, November 21st, with the remaining couples dancing to the biggest hits of the pop star's career.