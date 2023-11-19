What would Rory Gilmore wear? Ask Hailey Bieber.

The 26-year-old trendsetter is on a mission to fully embody the style of a modern-day version of the Girlmore Girls lead, and so far, she's nailing it!

Rory's recognizable cozy-chic look has been replicated by Bieber a few times already this sweater season, with her recently donning a cream sweater reminiscent of that of the small screen icon.

Just a month after sporting a black turtleneck and plaid miniskirt with an oversized coffee cup, Bieber embraced her inner Gilmore Girls fangirl with an oversized cream sweater so large that it can double as a short dress.

While softer in knit than Rory's famous fisherman sweater, the color and bigger fit perfectly echoed the beloved character's signature look. Adding her own flair, the model traded Rory's bootcut jeans for thigh-high orange and black striped boots.

Shared on Instagram on Friday as part of a photo dump documenting "the best 48 hours" with her husband Justin Bieber and model Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber completed the daring ensemble with tiny oval sunglasses, gold earrings and her hair pulled back into a claw clip.

Despite Rory Gilmore's mixed reception among Gilmore Girls fans due to her interesting character development, her wardrobe has become more of a fashion staple than it already was in 2023, possibly fueled by the show's resurgence on TikTok.

Bieber, familiar with online criticism, seemed unfazed by those who openly dismissed embracing anything Rory-related, showcasing her love for her fall fashion aesthetic.