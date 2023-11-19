WATCH: Jerry Jones Announces Long-Awaited Honor For Jimmy Johnson

Johnson, 80, then dispelled the long-speculated tension between himself and Jones, 81, his former college teammate at the University of Arkansas, who hired him as the Cowboys coach the same year Jones purchased the franchise.

"A lot of people have talked about the tension between us," Johnson said. "When we went to the Cowboys we were both working around the clock and we talked every single day. We communicated back and forth and Jerry and I talked about this just not too long ago. We never disagreed on anything."

Johnson, who had previously won a national championship at the University of Miami (FL), led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl wins before he and Jones mutually agreed to part ways due to their reported inability to work together in 1993.

"The communication was so good in the early days and the only problem we had was there toward the end we stopped talking a little bit but I tell you what, we're talking now and we're friendly now," Johnson added.

"Well, we certainly are and we should be because we're two of the luckiest guys that've ever been around," Jones added.

Jones' 'FOX NFL Sunday' colleagues confirmed they would be at AT&T Stadium for his enshrinement as he signed off with his signature phrase, "How 'bout them Cowboys."