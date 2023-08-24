Jerry Jones Reveals Silver Lining In Cowboys DE Sam Williams' Latest Arrest

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed the silver lining in defensive end Sam Williams' latest arrest.

Williams, 24, who was previously charged with misdemeanor driving in January stemming from a December 2022 crash, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the amount of less than one gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday (August 23).

"This sounds a little hollow but he does and is maturing and he is. What was he 66? Was he going 66 miles an hour?" Jones asked reporters via FOX 4 News. "So he's 34 miles an hour less this year than he was last year, 98 [to] 66 so that's an improvement."