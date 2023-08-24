Jerry Jones Reveals Silver Lining In Cowboys DE Sam Williams' Latest Arrest
By Jason Hall
August 24, 2023
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed the silver lining in defensive end Sam Williams' latest arrest.
Williams, 24, who was previously charged with misdemeanor driving in January stemming from a December 2022 crash, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the amount of less than one gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday (August 23).
"This sounds a little hollow but he does and is maturing and he is. What was he 66? Was he going 66 miles an hour?" Jones asked reporters via FOX 4 News. "So he's 34 miles an hour less this year than he was last year, 98 [to] 66 so that's an improvement."
When Jerry Jones spoke about Sam Williams' latest arrest, Jerry said Williams is "maturing" because he was driving 34 mph less compared to his arrest last year— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 24, 2023
Williams was arrested by the Frisco Police Department on Sunday (August 20), one day after he appeared in the Cowboys' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday (August 19). The second-year defensive end participated in the team's practice on Tuesday (August 22) prior to news of his arrest, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Williams had previously surrendered for booking and was released on a $5,000 bond on January 17, one day after the Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFC Wild Card round playoff matchup. The former Ole Miss standout was selected by Dallas at No. 56 overall in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Williams recorded 22 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, nine QB hits, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and one pass deflection while appearing in 15 games as a rookie.