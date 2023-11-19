What Rihanna Wore To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Is The Next Big Style Trend

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 19, 2023

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna brought the glamour to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit during the F1 Grand Prix alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Embracing the racing theme, Rihanna sported a black leather racing jacket with white sleeve details. Revealed underneath was a black hoodie and matching bra. Balenciaga leggings and pointed heels added to her edgy look, accessorized with wraparound sunglasses, a silver anklet and a choker with pearls. Her blonde hair was flowing in waves, too, complemented by a bold red lip.

A$AP Rocky, who was named Creative Director for Puma, joined Rihanna in Vegas for his Puma x F1 collection's pop-up launch.

Like his stylish partner, he also wore a memorable fit. Specifically, he rocked dark denim jeans, a white T-shirt, a light jacket, orange and gray racing gloves and a pearl choker that matched Rihanna's eye-catching ensemble.

The power couple's fashion synergy continued, with Rocky teasing a potential collaboration with Rihanna in an interview, humorously citing their "beautiful angels" as their best creations. As parents, that may be true, but a fashion line could also be second best!

The star-studded F1 Grand Prix event also drew celebrities like David and Brooklyn Beckham, Lindsey Vonn, Cara Delevingne, Gordon Ramsay and Casey Affleck to Las Vegas for a weekend of high-speed excitement and A-list appearances.

Rihanna
