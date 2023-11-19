What Rihanna Wore To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Is The Next Big Style Trend

Rihanna brought the glamour to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit during the F1 Grand Prix alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Embracing the racing theme, Rihanna sported a black leather racing jacket with white sleeve details. Revealed underneath was a black hoodie and matching bra. Balenciaga leggings and pointed heels added to her edgy look, accessorized with wraparound sunglasses, a silver anklet and a choker with pearls. Her blonde hair was flowing in waves, too, complemented by a bold red lip.

A$AP Rocky, who was named Creative Director for Puma, joined Rihanna in Vegas for his Puma x F1 collection's pop-up launch.

Like his stylish partner, he also wore a memorable fit. Specifically, he rocked dark denim jeans, a white T-shirt, a light jacket, orange and gray racing gloves and a pearl choker that matched Rihanna's eye-catching ensemble.

The power couple's fashion synergy continued, with Rocky teasing a potential collaboration with Rihanna in an interview, humorously citing their "beautiful angels" as their best creations. As parents, that may be true, but a fashion line could also be second best!

The star-studded F1 Grand Prix event also drew celebrities like David and Brooklyn Beckham, Lindsey Vonn, Cara Delevingne, Gordon Ramsay and Casey Affleck to Las Vegas for a weekend of high-speed excitement and A-list appearances.