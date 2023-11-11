Taylor Swift's Latest Obsession Is Not What Fans Would Expect

Lately, pop music royalty Taylor Swift has been donning gorgeous accessories from the female-founded brand Mazin Jewels.

Not only are the pieces stunning, but they are also extremely budget-friendly!

Swift has been rocking eye-catching pieces like the Chain Link Necklace ($70), the Toggle Clasp Necklace ($70), the Open Rivet Ring ($43) and the Pavé Snake Ring ($56).

Designer Lily Nizam, who started the brand during the COVID-19 lockdown and operates it with her sisters, expressed amazement at Swift's continued support of her small business in an interview with Page Six. After all, despite Swift's billionaire status, Nizam truly appreciates her humility for uplifting up-and-comers in the competitive fashion industry.

The Chain Link Necklace, worn by Swift on a date with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, generated a surge in orders, selling "hundreds" of the design to customers hoping to be as "bejeweled" as the singer-songwriter.

Swift later sported other sparkly items, sparking speculation among fans about potential Easter eggs related to her upcoming creative projects.

Nizam, conscious of affordability, deliberately maintains reasonable prices ranging from $30 for petite evil eye studs to $90 for a set of four chain-accented hoop earrings.

Other celebrities, including Katy Perry, Kerry Clarkson and Sofía Vergara, have also adorned themselves with Mazin Jewels, further establishing the brand's rapid success.