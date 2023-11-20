California Destination Named Among 'Most Mysterious Places In The World'

By Logan DeLoye

November 20, 2023

Moving rock on Racetrack Playa, Death Valley National Park, CA
Photo: Moment RF

Do you actively seek out thrill, or do you steer clear of the spooky and mysterious? If you are someone who enjoys a good mystery, there is one spot in California that might intrigue you. The reputation of the destination that we discuss in this article is so quizzical, that it ranked among the most mysterious places in the world!

According to a list compiled by Explore, the most mysterious place in all of California can be found in Death Valley National Park "between the Cottonwood and Last Chance mountain ranges." A section of a dried-up lake moves rocks that leave little dirt trails in their path as though someone used great force to move them. Many are familiar with the "racetrack" but no one knows exactly how this phenomenon occurs.

Here's what Explore had to say about the most mysterious destination in California:

"Located in a valley between the Cottonwood and Last Chance mountain ranges in Death Valley National Park, one of the hardest national parks to visit, the Racetrack is a playa (a dry lakebed) best known for its strange moving rocks. These rocks look as if they've been pushed or dragged by some mysterious force, leaving a trail behind. Scientists recently discovered that the rocks are moved by the wind during brief windows when the ground is covered with ice."

For a continued list of the most mysterious places on planet Earth visit explore.com.

