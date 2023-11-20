FSU QB Jordan Davis Confirms Injury Status, College Football Future

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis confirmed that his college football career is over after suffering a season-ending leg injury during North Alabama on Saturday (November 18).

"I truly cannot thank everyone enough for the many thoughts, prayers and messages that have been sent my way," Travis said a statement shared by the Florida State football program. "I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those all around the world. Although the injury I sustained on Nov. 18, 2023 marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade.

"Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true," he continued. "I am humbled, honored and grateful. The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie ahead. I am excited to be on my brothers' sides every day as we continue our attack. We're all we got, and we're all we need. [The] job is not finished. Go 'Noles!"