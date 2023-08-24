Reggie Bush Sues NCAA For Defamation; Seeks To Reclaim Heisman Trophy

Former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush announced he's filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA on Wednesday (August 23), Front Office Sports reports.

Bush, 38, who was stripped of his 2005 Heisman Trophy following accusations of accepting impermissible benefits from a "marketing agency" during his decorated collegiate career at USC, is suing on the grounds that the NCAA made a statement in 2021 claiming he engaged in a "pay-for-play" arrangement, which could be perceived as USC or a booster paying him under the table to attend the college.

"This is a new accusation as far as I’m concerned," Bush said during a news conference in which he called the statement completely false.

The lawsuit is the latest attempt by Bush to reclaim his Heisman Trophy taken away as part of the sanctions levied himself and USC in 2010, which also resulted in the football program vacating games, including the 2004 BCS Championship Game, and the school disassociating with the running back widely regarded as one of the best in the history of college football.