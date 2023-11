Missouri Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fast Food' In The State

Fast food is a great option for if you're hungry and looking for a bite to eat but you're on the go and unable to stop and sit down for a long meal. Fortunately, there is no shortage of fast and easy restaurants that offer tasty meals for anyone to enjoy.

According to compiled by writers at Cheapism, the "best fast food" in all of Missouri can be found at Chuck-A-Burger Drive-In. This 1950s-style St. Louis eatery dishes out carhop classics like double chuck burgers, patty melts, fries, onion rings, shakes and malt, root beer floats and more. Chuck-A-Burger Drive-In is located at 9025 St. Charles Rock Road, #4245.

Here's how Cheapism compiled its listing of the best fast food in each state:

"In order to determine the most popular in each state, I turned to a reliable (albeit occasionally flawed) system: Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor reviews. Searching 'best fast food' for each state in the country, I spent days sorting through the most reviewed, highest-rated restaurants on each platform. And because nobody wants to read a list that says 'Chick-fil-A' 50 times in a row, I opened this up to hyper-local fast-food joints as well, even if there's only one location."

To see more of the best fast food places around the country, check out the full list at cheapism.com.