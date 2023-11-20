Pardison Fontaine Fires Back At Megan Thee Stallion On Diss Track

"Whole time, I'm a clown in your circus," Pardi raps. "I tried to pull you up out the mud, Here you are, tryna drown me on purpose/You know the devil was a serpent, For some streams and views, girl, I hope it was worth it."



The 33-year-old continued to fire off other allegations about their relationship in the second verse. His disparaging song comes several months after he and the Houston rapper broke up. Meg never actually said they were done, but it was implied after fans noticed she removed photos of them together. Fans also figured their relationship was over when Megan Thee Stallion was seen getting cozy at a wedding with her date and renowned soccer player Romelu Lukaku.



As of this report, Meg hasn't responded to Pardi's claims. Listen to the song below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

