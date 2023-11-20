Rod Wave Responds To Boosie Badazz's Threat To Sue Him

"This s**t got to stop man," Rod Wave said in the video. "Man you don't gotta sue a n***a like me. I'mma pull up... i'll pull up on you bro. Tell me a number. Tell a real number though."



The song in question appears on Rod's latest album Nostalgia. It interpolates the chorus from Boosie and Webbie's song of the same name. Boosie emphasized that he's not angry at the artists for using his music. He's just mad that he wasn't credited in the music and is taking legal action to protect his business.



“Rod Wave ain’t the only one. Y’all better do y’all research. I done got paperwork on the way. Lot of people, it ain’t just Rod Wave,” he said.

