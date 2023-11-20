Snoop Dogg Reveals The Real Reason Why He's 'Done With Smoke'
By Tony m. Centeno
November 20, 2023
Snoop Dogg really had fans going when he said he planned to "give up smoke" last week. However, the marijuana advocate revealed the real reason why he made the shocking announcement.
On Monday, November 20, the legendary rapper unveiled his new line of stoves called "Solo Stove." In his new ad, Uncle Snoop trolled those who thought was giving up smoking by promoting the smokeless stove instead.
"I know what you're thinking," Snoop says in a new video. "'Snoop! Smoke is kinda your whole thing!' But I'm done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky-icky. I'm going smokeless... Solo Stove 5."
Snoop Dogg had some fans going wild last week when he announced his plans to quit smoke. There were some people who believed him while others were convinced that it was the beginning of a marketing campaign for a line of edible or vapes.
"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke," Snoop said in his initial announcement." Please respect my privacy at this time."
The announcement seemed plausible to some fans after Snoop Dogg said that he was cutting back in an interview earlier this year. Last year, Snoop denied his personal blunt roller's claims that he smoked half a pound or 75 - 150 joints a day. In a video, he showed off 10 blunts he smoked in one day and asserted that was it.
“F**k I’ma smoke all that weed in one day. What am I, a fuckin’ machine?" Snoop said in the video.