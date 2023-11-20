Snoop Dogg Reveals The Real Reason Why He's 'Done With Smoke'

Snoop Dogg had some fans going wild last week when he announced his plans to quit smoke. There were some people who believed him while others were convinced that it was the beginning of a marketing campaign for a line of edible or vapes.



"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke," Snoop said in his initial announcement." Please respect my privacy at this time."



The announcement seemed plausible to some fans after Snoop Dogg said that he was cutting back in an interview earlier this year. Last year, Snoop denied his personal blunt roller's claims that he smoked half a pound or 75 - 150 joints a day. In a video, he showed off 10 blunts he smoked in one day and asserted that was it.



“F**k I’ma smoke all that weed in one day. What am I, a fuckin’ machine?" Snoop said in the video.

