Suspect Arrested In Alleged Murder Of Missing Washington Couple

Authorities in Washington State have arrested a suspect in connection to a couple's disappearance and possible murder. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as an Olympia man in his 40s who knew the missing couple -- Karen and Davido Koep -- in a Friday evening update on the case.

“Throughout the investigation, we have been in contact with the family of the missing couple, and sadly, we do not believe the couple survived the attack at their residence," officials wrote.

Deputies responded to the Koeps' home in Lake Forest Development on November 13 for a welfare check after one of them didn't show up for work. Neither Karen nor Davido were present at the residence, and their car was missing, as well. The vehicle was later located near 67th Avenue Southeast and Rainier Road Southeast on November 15.

KOMO later confirmed Karen Koep is a beloved chiropractor who ran a practice in Lacey. According to the news station, dozens of people showed up to a Sunday (November 19) vigil held for both of them.

“It feels really good to know how well loved they are in this community and that my sister did make a difference, she was born to be a healer," Pauline Dutton, Karen's sister, told reporters. “I go into moments of hate and anger about this and then I try to remember that my sister and her husband were so loving to everybody."

The suspect is facing two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

The sheriff's office said more information would be released at a later time and thanked the community for their support. The investigation is ongoing.