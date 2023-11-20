Teen AMBER Alert Issued For Accused Of Killing Man She Met Online

A Texas teenager who an AMBER Alert was issued for in September was recently charged with capital murder in relation to the August death of a man she met online.

Natalie Navarro, 17, was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on allegations that she "did unlawfully then and there intentionally cause the death of" Arturo Peña, 21, by shooting him while she was allegedly "in the course of committing and attempting to" rob him of his belongings, according to an indictment obtained by FOX News. Investigators believe Navarro and Peña met online and Navarro devised a plan to rob Peña with the assistance of Yordy Martinez, 21, a male accomplice.

Navarro told police that "she had spoken to Yordy once before online but had never met him in person" prior to the night of the incident, Garland Police Department spokesperson Richard Maldonado told FOX News, though officials said they have "reason to believe" that Navarro was fabricating details. Navarro is suspected of meeting Peña in-person two weeks before the incident took place in what authorities believe was a scheme to set up the victim, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Garland Police Department officers found Peña dead inside a vehicle on August 29. The 21-year-old was reported as a missing person two days prior to being found.

The Garland Police Department identified Navarro and Martinez as persons of interest in relation to Peña's suspected murder on September 1. An AMBER Alert was issued for Navarro at the time and she was located near the Mexico border before being detained.

Martinez remains at large as of Monday (November 20).