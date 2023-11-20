Travis Kelce Reveals How Taylor Swift Romance Began, Calls Her A 'Genius'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has finally revealed how his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift began.

Kelce, 34, said people within Swift's circle were "playing Cupid" after their missed connection during her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July in a cover story with WSJ Magazine published on Monday (November 20).

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner," Kelce said. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Kelce also said that some of Swift's relatives were apparently in his corner.

"She'll probably hate me for saying this, but … when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room and her little cousins were taking pictures in front of my locker," he added.

The All-Pro tight end also called Swift, 33, "hilarious" and "a genius" amid their blossoming relationship.

"Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been … mind-blowing," Kelce said. "I'm learning every day."

Kelce also acknowledged the massive increase in attention he's received since the couple went public with their relationship.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them.... I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it …" he said. "The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day … and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Kelce, who attended Swift's concert in Argentina during the Chiefs' bye week, will resume action during Kansas City's 'Monday Night Football' game against his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night. Both the Kelce and Swift families are expected to attend the game, though the singer's status has not been confirmed as she concluded shows in Brazil over the weekend.