Wayne Brady Involved In Car Accident, Fight With Other Driver: Report

'Let's Make a Deal' host Wayne Brady was reportedly involved in a car accident that escalated into a fight with another driver, law enforcement sources told TMZ on Monday (November 20).

The crash reportedly took place on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Sunday (November 19) night when Brady's vehicle was hit by another car driven by a 51-year-old man. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Brady, also 51, called 911 after the fight took place. The other driver was reported to have returned to his vehicle before driving away from the scene prior to officers' arrival.

The other driver was eventually located by police and charged with battery, driving under the influence and hit-and-run. Brady has hosted the current version 'Let's Make A Deal' since it was rebooted in 2009.

The actor and comedian gained notoriety for his run on the American version of the improvisational comedy series 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' and later hosted his own daytime talk show 'The Wayne Brady Show' and 'Don't Forget The Lyrics.'

Brady, who was twice married and divorced, also recently came out as pansexual and has been a mental health advocate, publicly revealing his battle with clinical depression and addressing a mental breakdown he experienced on his 42nd birthday in 2014.